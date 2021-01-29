Kansas’ unemployment agency says it’s receiving threats against staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor will not do any more on-camera interviews after a spokesperson confirmed Friday that it has received threats against the agency, staff and families.

“KDOL has received credible threats of acts of violence against the agency itself, staff members and our families… We have seen a consistent increase in these types of threats of violence in social media, they also come into our voicemail boxes at the agency, and now are being shared directly with the media after stories on KDOL have run.” Kansas Department of Labor

The department reported the threats as new Secretary Amber Shultz takes over KDOL in an acting capacity, and as the department plans to go offline Saturday for a security upgrade.

“We take these threats very seriously, and our first concern must be for the safety and welfare of our employees,” the spokesperson said.