Kansas unemployment rate down from August, but higher than September 2019

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows an unemployment rate of 5.9 percent in September.

This was a decrease from 6.9 percent in August and an increase from 3.1 percent in September 2019.

Kansas Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Jobs

“The Kansas unemployment rate fell to 5.9 percent in September,” said Acting Secretary Ryan Wright. “However it is important to note that similar to national trends, the number of individuals participating in the labor force has also declined.”

Kansas nonfarm jobs decreased by 7,200 from August.

Kansas Private Sector Jobs Sept. 2015 to Sept. 2020.

“The widespread job growth seen in Kansas throughout the summer slowed in September, with losses in both the private sector and government jobs,” said Labor Economist Emilie Doerksen. “The majority of the over-the-month decrease in jobs can be attributed to government which added fewer jobs than the typical pattern for September, resulting in a seasonally adjusted decline.”

Since September 2019, Kansas seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs have declined by 63,000. This

change is due to a decrease of 49,700 private sector jobs and 13,300 government jobs.