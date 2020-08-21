Kansas unemployment rate drops for third month in a row

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas unemployment rate has decreased for a third month, according to a report from the Kansas Department of Labor.

The unemployment rate for July sits at 7.2%, a decrease of .3% since June. This rate is still an increase of 3.1% since July of 2019, according to KDOL.

“It’s encouraging to see the unemployment rate drop for the third month in a row, falling to 7.2

percent,” said Acting Secretary Ryan Wright.

The number of people unemployed in the state has decreased by 4 thousand within the last month. However, The total number of unemployed people is still around 64 thousand, compared to the 42,644 people unemployed at the beginning of shutdown in March, Wright said.

For a complete report of unemployment in the state, click here.