KANSAS (KSNT) – Public state universities in Kansas are seeking a tuition percentage increase.

From KU to K-State to Emporia State and more, six public universities in Kansas are looking to increase tuition rates to help battle inflation.

The last time this happened was in 2019. Not including the University of Kansas, those increases ranged anywhere from 1.2 percent to 3.8 percent.

Now, with all six universities on board, KU, K-State, Emporia State and Pitt State are requesting a five percent tuition increase while Fort Hays State is requesting a seven percent increase.

Wichita State is in the middle at 5.9 percent.

Assuming the Board of Regents goes forward with this increase, per semester, undergrad students at KU would be looking at a 252-dollar increase. That would make their tuition 5,298 dollars a semester. As for K-state, they’re looking at a 237 dollar increase, making tuition 4,981 dollars a semester. Emporia state would be looking at a 131 dollar increase. That would put undergrad students at 2,770 dollars a semester.

A decision on the 2023-24 proposals will take place in June.