TOPEKA (KSNT)- Veterans Affairs held the “Bring VA Benefits Home” event earlier this morning at the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Casino.

The goal of the event was to assist veterans in getting enrolled for benefits and in connection with other resources. This event follows the PACT Act that was passed in August. The PACT Act expands health care to veterans who suffer from potential toxic exposures.

Health care services from both inside and outside hospital settings were there to speak to veterans and their loved ones about health care opportunities.

“If you were a veteran and you ever enrolled in VA care and were denied that claim, we encourage you now to reach out again and tried to get enrolled now,” Joseph Burks, the spokesperson for VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System said.

Burks said he believes the best type of healing for veterans comes from their communities.