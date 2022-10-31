TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s election season, and while many voters may not know who they’re voting for quite yet, they do know where they’ll vote. However, some voters are receiving confusing texts about where to go on Election Day.

Many have received text messages recently, apparently alerting them to a polling location change. The address given in the messages is that of the Shawnee County Election office. While advanced polling is taking place at the office up until Election Day, many voters are confused by these texts.

Elizabeth Tinajero, a life-long Topeka resident, said she’s been voting at her local church for years. She told 27 News she was thrown off when she received a message saying her polling place had moved across town.

“I was very confused,” Tinajero said. “Like I said, I had to fact check. I was asking everyone around me and they were saying the same thing.”

Tinajero said she’s received several similar texts over the past week. Some Topekans are getting messagees from ‘Voto Latino,’ while others are coming from ‘Vote Futures.’ Regardless of where the information is coming from, Tinajero said she’s not buying it.

“I think it might be something to kind of just confuse people to maybe go to the wrong place and by that time they go, voting time is done and they went to the wrong place,” she said.

Political analysts, like Dr. Bob Beatty, say this is exactly what these kinds of texts are meant to do during election season. He said they may be meant to deter people from voting or direct them to the wrong location, where their ballot may look different. If these texts reach enough people, they have potential to be disruptive.

“What we don’t know is how targeted this is,” Beatty said. “If misinformation is targeted to a local race – you know, when you think about a local race maybe there’s only a few thousand, or sometimes even a few hundred votes – it can have quite an impact. On the statewide races, probably not as big an impact.”

Elizabeth isn’t the only one who has received one of these misleading messages. She and other Topekans have received follow-up texts, saying the original information sent about their polling places was incorrect.

The Shawnee County Election Office has received multiple calls from people with similar stories over the past few days. Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said those individuals claimed to have received messages about how their polling places have changed locations.

“That is not true,” Howell said. “Polling places have not changed across the county. Everybody’s going to have the same assigned polling places that we’ve had in the primary. We always have one or two, it seems like, last-minute changes, but out of the 95 polling places at this moment, none of them have changed.”

You can still vote early at the county election office for the rest of the week until 7 p.m., or you can vote at you designated polling place on Election Day. If you don’t know where your polling place is, Howell said finding out is quick and easy.

“You can go on our site or the Secretary of State website under ‘Kansas VoterView’ and look up your specific polling place as well as information about your ballot,” he said.

Howell said this is the best way to confirm your polling place before Election Day, but you can call your county election office directly if you have more questions.