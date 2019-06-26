Kansas woman appointed to Supreme Court Nominating Commission

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) Governor Laura Kelly appointed a Kansas woman to the Supreme Court Nominating Commission.

Kelly announced today that Frances Gorman Graves will serve a four-year-term as one of the non-attorney members.

Graves’ term will begin on June 30 and she will be replacing Felita Kahrs of Topeka, who was appointed by Governor Sam Brownback.

Governor Kelly noted that she values what Graves will bring to the commission.

“Frances’ leadership experience and years of involvement in communications, along with her rural Kansas perspective, will be valuable as the Supreme Court Nominating Commission does its work,” Kelly said. “We appreciate her willingness to serve and be part of this important process.”

She is currently the Assistant to the Director of Parsons Area Community Foundation. Graves and her family are farmers and ranchers in southeast Kansas.

The Supreme Court Nominating Commission is made up of nine members who are responsible for recommending individuals for the appointment to the Kansas Supreme Court and Kansas Court of Appeals.

Four members are non-attorneys, all appointed by a governor. Four others are attorneys selected by fellow attorneys in each of the congressional districts, and the chair of the commission is an attorney elected by attorneys statewide.