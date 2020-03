TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas woman has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Governor Laura Kelly announced.

She said the woman is under 50 years old and lives in Johnson County. The woman is in home isolation.

Kelly urged Kansans not to panic. She said people in the state are still at low risk of getting the virus.

KDHE has advice and updates about the novel coronavirus on their website. You can find that here.