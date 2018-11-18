Kaw Valley woodcarving show
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Kaw Valley Woodcarvers held their 39th annual show in downtown Topeka this weekend.
The show featured hundreds of woodcarving entries.
Carvers from Kansas, Oklahoma, Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri participated in the show.
"I carved woodcarving when I was kid in boy scouts we carved soap then because our parents were afraid we'd cut ourselves so carved soap and it was a lot of fun, then when I grew up I started woodcarving and I've been carving sixty-something years," said Carlan Honaker.
Honaker is the last living founding member of the club.
He may have started with soap, but now his pieces sell for up to $3,000.
The club is looking for new members. It meets on the second Sunday of each month with carve-ins on the Thursdays and Saturdays following the meeting. Memberships are just $20 a year, and the club will provide free sessions for new members with all the tools you need to get started.
