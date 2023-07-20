TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), Kansas Attorney General’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and other partners will work on creating a joint task force to combat fentanyl in Kansas.

The task force is called the Joint Fentanyl Impact Team (JFIT) will see the introduction of a new K-9 unit for the KBI.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, KBI Director Tony Mattivi and KHP Colonel Erik Smith, HSI Acting Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho, Midwest HIDTA Executive Director Dan Neill and Wichita Metro Crime Commission Board Director Norris Slupianek will attend the announcement. Comments will be made by each JFIT partner.

After presentations from partners, there will be a demonstration of the new K-9 unit.

The presentation will take place at 2 p.m. July 24 at the KBI Forensic Science Center Auditorium at 2011 SW Washburn Ave.