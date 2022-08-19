SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man was arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) on Friday in connection to a New Cambria, Kansas, murder from 2011.

Steven Couch, 51, of Salina, was arrested on Friday at approximately 11:05 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree murder for the murder of 39-year-old Carol Williams, who was his girlfriend at the time.

In March 2019, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance to further investigate the murder, which happened on Feb. 17, 2011.

Couch was booked into the Saline County Jail, and his bond was set at $1 million. An investigation is ongoing.