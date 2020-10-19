KBI arrests suspect in Friday morning Independence homicide

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – One man has been arrested Sunday evening in connection to the murder of two men, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Independence police and KBI agents arrested 18-year-old James Gofourth on two charges of first-degree murder and one charge of attempted first-degree murder, according to a news release.

Independence police arrived at the 500 block of N Penn Ave. around 3:45 a.m. to find Tyler Cook and Rodricus Dawson dead in a crashed vehicle. Officers also found an injured woman, who was transported to a Joplin hospital, according to a news release. The woman is still in the hospital at this time.