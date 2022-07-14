ALLEN COUNTY (KSNT) – The KBI has arrested a woman in regards to methamphetamine-related charges in Allen County.

At 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, authorities executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Bridge Street in Humboldt, Kansas.

Cindy Reynolds, 54, of Humboldt, was arrested for methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a weapon.

When the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Allen County Sherriff’s Office and the Humboldt Police Department arrived at the scene they found Methamphetamine and a weapon at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.