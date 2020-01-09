KBI assistant director running for Shawnee county sheriff

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The assistant director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Tony Weingartner announced his run for Shawnee County Sheriff on Wednesday.

Weingartner made the announcement in front of almost 100 supporters at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.

“I’ve been serving the citizens of our entire state for the last 24 years,” said Weingartner. “But now it’s about having an opportunity to serve my own community.”

The assistant director talked about his experience being a student during the 1985 shooting at Goddard Junior High School. He also discussed the crime issues in Shawnee County.

Before serving the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Weingartner was part of the Andover Police Department.