TOPEKA (KSNT) – Newly released information from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation shows the latest crime data for Kansas in 2021, including its capital city.

The KBI collects crime statistics every year and breaks down statewide crime trends. It also contains the latest statistics for cities and counties as reported by local law enforcement agencies. The table below shows the crime stats for Topeka from 2011 to 2021 as reported by the Topeka Police Department:

Year Crime Index Offenses Violent Crime Offenses Murder Rape Robbery Agg. Assault/Battery Property Crime Burglary Theft Vehicle Theft Arson 2011 8,283 703 15 55 235 398 7,580 1,735 5,251 594 6 2012 7,600 775 15 42 238 480 6,825 1,283 4,970 572 8 2013 7,171 627 11 34 173 409 6,544 1,240 4,734 570 7 2014 7,001 636 6 44 199 387 6,365 1,014 4,770 581 5 2015 7,406 667 11 47 218 391 6,739 1,200 4,992 547 12 2016 7,970 734 18 58 255 403 7,236 1,130 5,296 810 1 2017 7,376 802 27 62 272 441 6,574 1,011 4,820 743 11 2018 7,387 772 14 86 255 417 6,615 983 4,897 735 8 2019 7,915 918 13 83 252 570 6,997 1,012 5,004 981 3 2020 6,862 906 20 66 213 607 5,956 821 4,116 1,019 7 2021 6,442 1,084 16 64 126 878 5,358 829 3,686 843 14 KBI Crime Statistics by Year (2011-2021)

