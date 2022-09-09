TOPEKA (KSNT) – Newly released information from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation shows the latest crime data for Kansas in 2021, including its capital city.

The KBI collects crime statistics every year and breaks down statewide crime trends. It also contains the latest statistics for cities and counties as reported by local law enforcement agencies. The table below shows the crime stats for Topeka from 2011 to 2021 as reported by the Topeka Police Department:

YearCrime Index OffensesViolent Crime OffensesMurderRapeRobberyAgg. Assault/BatteryProperty CrimeBurglaryTheftVehicle TheftArson
20118,28370315552353987,5801,7355,2515946
20127,60077515422384806,8251,2834,9705728
20137,17162711341734096,5441,2404,7345707
20147,0016366441993876,3651,0144,7705815
20157,40666711472183916,7391,2004,99254712
20167,97073418582554037,2361,1305,2968101
20177,37680227622724416,5741,0114,82074311
20187,38777214862554176,6159834,8977358
20197,91591813832525706,9971,0125,0049813
20206,86290620662136075,9568214,1161,0197
20216,4421,08416641268785,3588293,68684314
KBI Crime Statistics by Year (2011-2021)

To learn more about overall crime trends for the state of Kansas as reported by the KBI, click here.