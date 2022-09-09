TOPEKA (KSNT) – Newly released information from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation shows the latest crime data for Kansas in 2021, including its capital city.
The KBI collects crime statistics every year and breaks down statewide crime trends. It also contains the latest statistics for cities and counties as reported by local law enforcement agencies. The table below shows the crime stats for Topeka from 2011 to 2021 as reported by the Topeka Police Department:
|Year
|Crime Index Offenses
|Violent Crime Offenses
|Murder
|Rape
|Robbery
|Agg. Assault/Battery
|Property Crime
|Burglary
|Theft
|Vehicle Theft
|Arson
|2011
|8,283
|703
|15
|55
|235
|398
|7,580
|1,735
|5,251
|594
|6
|2012
|7,600
|775
|15
|42
|238
|480
|6,825
|1,283
|4,970
|572
|8
|2013
|7,171
|627
|11
|34
|173
|409
|6,544
|1,240
|4,734
|570
|7
|2014
|7,001
|636
|6
|44
|199
|387
|6,365
|1,014
|4,770
|581
|5
|2015
|7,406
|667
|11
|47
|218
|391
|6,739
|1,200
|4,992
|547
|12
|2016
|7,970
|734
|18
|58
|255
|403
|7,236
|1,130
|5,296
|810
|1
|2017
|7,376
|802
|27
|62
|272
|441
|6,574
|1,011
|4,820
|743
|11
|2018
|7,387
|772
|14
|86
|255
|417
|6,615
|983
|4,897
|735
|8
|2019
|7,915
|918
|13
|83
|252
|570
|6,997
|1,012
|5,004
|981
|3
|2020
|6,862
|906
|20
|66
|213
|607
|5,956
|821
|4,116
|1,019
|7
|2021
|6,442
|1,084
|16
|64
|126
|878
|5,358
|829
|3,686
|843
|14
