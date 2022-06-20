LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is saying that no foul play is involved in the death of a man along a highway in Lyon County.

According to the KBI, they were contacted by the Kansas Highway Patrol at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 17 after the body of a deceased man was found along Interstate 335 near mile marker 153. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team traveled to the location to begin an investigation.

The deceased man, later identified as Jacob Coffey, 39, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, had been the subject of a search by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and KHP troopers. An unidentified female had told law enforcement that she was traveling with Coffery northbound on I-335 when he started acting erratically.

The female said that Coffey was feeling sick and, after they pulled over, he got out of the vehicle and refused to come back. The female drove further north to get help.

Coffey was pronounced dead at the scene by law enforcement when he was discovered. Foul play is not suspected in his death. An autopsy is expected to take place at a later date. The investigation into the death of Coffey is ongoing.