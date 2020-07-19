KBI: Gray County man dead after shooting deputy

GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man killed himself after shooting a deputy in Gray County, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Around 11 p.m. on Friday Gray County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home at 609 E. Ave. A in Cimarron to investigate a domestic fight. When they got there they said they saw two people leave the home.

After questioning those people they learned that 49-year-old Kevin Trahern was still inside, and thought he might be in danger.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturdday deputies went inside the house to try and find him. When they went towards the basement, deputies said Trahern fired gunshots through the door, hitting a deputy three times in his legs and foot. The deputies shot back and then ran outside of the house.

Paramedics rushed the deputy to a hospital, where he was treated and later released.

After that shooting a standoff started, and the KBI was called to help. Around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday officers went into the home and found Trahern dead from a self-inflicted gunshot injury.

Investigators with the KBI will continue to look into what happened.