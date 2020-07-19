KBI: Gray County man dead after shooting deputy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man killed himself after shooting a deputy in Gray County, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Around 11 p.m. on Friday Gray County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home at 609 E. Ave. A in Cimarron to investigate a domestic fight. When they got there they said they saw two people leave the home.

After questioning those people they learned that 49-year-old Kevin Trahern was still inside, and thought he might be in danger.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturdday deputies went inside the house to try and find him. When they went towards the basement, deputies said Trahern fired gunshots through the door, hitting a deputy three times in his legs and foot. The deputies shot back and then ran outside of the house.

Paramedics rushed the deputy to a hospital, where he was treated and later released.

After that shooting a standoff started, and the KBI was called to help. Around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday officers went into the home and found Trahern dead from a self-inflicted gunshot injury.

Investigators with the KBI will continue to look into what happened.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories