KBI: Heart failure caused woman to die at Topeka Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has released information about the events leading up to a woman’s death at the Topeka Correctional Facility.

Jessica Chapman, 35, died Monday in the Kansas Department of Corrections’ TCF women’s prison.

KBI said Chapman went to a scheduled appointment around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the facility’s on-site medical clinic. The agency said the appointment was a follow-up visit after she received medical care over the weekend for chest pains.

Chapman collapsed during Monday’s appointment, according to KBI. After trying to resucitate her, she was pronounced dead around 11:30 a.m.

KBI said an autopsy was done Wednesday. Preliminary findings showed a natural cause of death due to heart failure. The final autopsy report is pending.