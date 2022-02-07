RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation named the suspect they believe killed a man in Aggieville Saturday.

Tremelle Robert Montgomery, 19, of Fort Riley, is being held on a $1,500,000 bond in Riley County.

He has been charged with:

1 count of murder in the 1st degree; Intentional and premeditated

3 counts of attempted murder in the 1st degree; Intentional and premeditated

On Saturday, Feb. 5, Montgomery was shot by Riley County Police after he allegedly shot and killed 21-year-old Josh Wardi in Aggieville.

The 19-year-old shooting suspect was in stable condition after being shot by a Riley County Police officer following the apparent homicide.

Montgomery was taken into custody after being shot by an RCPD officer, then transported to Via Christi in Manhattan, and later to Topeka for further treatment.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Moro Street early Saturday morning.

According to the KBI around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning RCPD officers were working near the police substation in Aggieville when they heard gunshots.

Officers went to 12th and Moro St., where they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The KBI reported officers saw an armed man nearby running from the area. Two Riley County officers chased the suspect on foot, while the third officer remained with the shooting victim and rendered first-aid.

KBI said one of the officers fired at the fleeing suspect and hit him in the leg. The injured suspect was taken into custody between Moro Street and Laramie Street after officers secured the man’s gun.

KBI reported they believe earlier Wardi and Montgomery got into a verbal altercation outside and Montgomery pulled the gun and shot Wardi.

Anyone who witnessed either shooting is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.