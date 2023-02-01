WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has released an update in its investigation into a recent suspicious death in Wamego.

Melissa Underwood, a spokeswoman for the KBI, reports a man found dead in Wamego earlier this week has been identified as Justin L. Meyer, 47, of Wamego. Underwood said foul play is not being suggested considering evidence found at the scene. Investigators are waiting for a final autopsy report on Meyer.

Meyer was found dead in his home by a friend on Jan. 29 in the 1000 block of Ash St.

No further information will be released at this time as the KBI continue their investigation.