TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man killed in the June 24 officer-involved shooting in Topeka.

Christopher D. Kelley, 38, of Topeka, was killed by officers after coming at officers with a knife in his hand.

Earlier the bureau released its initial findings of the incident. Just before 9 a.m. on June 24 in the area of Southeast 4th and Southeast Holliday streets near the railyard, Topeka police officers responded to a report of a male subject wielding a knife and threatening people. Officers with the BNSF Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

In a release, a spokeswoman for the KBI wrote preliminary information shows officers arrived at the scene and tried to convince the man to put down the knife. As the negotiations were taking place, the man cut himself multiple times with the knife.

Officers used bean bag rounds and other less than lethal methods in an attempt to subdue the man. However, these efforts were unsuccessful. Around 10 a.m., the man charged a group of officers with the knife. Three members of TPD opened fire and shot him multiple times.

The officers secured the knife and rendered medical aid. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Investigators are working to positively identify him and make contact with his family.

KBI said the investigation remains ongoing and conclusions will be turned over the Shawnee County District Attorny.