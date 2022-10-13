TOPEKA (KSNT) -The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man shot by Topeka police Thursday morning.

According to a KBI preliminary investigation, a 911 call came from 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. #6 stating the caller’s family member was inside the home, armed with a knife and behaving erratically.

Authorities said the woman was able to safely escape. The suspect was later identified as Taylor L. Lowery, 33, of Topeka, who drove away from the residence in an SUV. Officers attempted to catch up to Lowery and quickly located him outside of the Kwik Shop at 4500 SW Topeka Blvd

Topeka Police officers said they watched Lowery attempt to forcibly steal a car that was parked at the Kwik Shop. Police said he was holding a large kitchen knife against the driver of the vehicle. Two women and an infant were in the vehicle, according to a statement from the KBI.

Officers intervened in the carjacking. The KBI said in a statement that officers gave repeated commands to drop the knife. Lowery then advanced toward officers holding the knife. During the incident, five officers from TPD fired, striking Lowery multiple times.

No civilians or law enforcement officers were injured during this incident, according to the KBI.