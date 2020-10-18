KBI investigates third police shooting in two days

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a third officer-involved shooting at an Andover Kwik Shop, according to a news release.

Andover Police responded to the situation after a report around 3:20 p.m. at the Kwik Shop on 114 West Highway 54.

Officers found a 46-year-old man from Dodge City holding a gun and walking around outside the shop. After trying to talk, one of the officers shot the man. The man then ran away and law enforcement followed on foot though several businesses until he was finally captured at a local Braum’s, according to a news release.

Butler County EMS transported the man to Wesley Hospital in Wichita where he is being treated for serious injury.