MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a person claimed he’d been attacked at his home by an unidentified Riley County Police officer.

A Riley County Police Department spokesperson said around 10:45 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Poyntz Avenue, an RCPD officer on patrol was approached by the person who told them about the attack.

The spokesperson said RCPD immediately notified KBI, who agreed to investigate the alleged incident.