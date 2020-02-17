KBI investigating crime scene near Topeka High School

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Scene Unit has closed off a part of a street Monday morning in downtown Topeka for an investigation.

The KBI and assisting Kansas Highway Patrol troopers shut down Southwest 9th Street between Polk and Tyler, between Topeka High School and the Kansas Statehouse. The KHP said the road will be shutdown for most of the day. Drivers will need to find an alternate route.

There is no danger to the public, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. It reports it has notified Topeka High of the investigation.