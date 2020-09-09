KBI investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Junction City

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Geary County Deputy was involved in an officer involved shooting in Junction City while assisting the Junction City Police Department on a call for service early Wednesday morning.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the shooting which happened outside a residence at 425 W 2nd in Junction City at approximately 2:45 a.m.

One male was shot and transported to a Topeka hospital for treatment.

The Investigation is being conducted by the Kansas Bureau of Investigations.

The scene is still considered active and the crime scene response team has responded.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident please contact the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

KSNT will update this story as more information is made available.