WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) case involving a Kansas sheriff’s office is moving forward.

The KBI said it was investigating the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office after receiving a request from Undersheriff Eric Kirsch on Oct. 12. The request prompted the KBI to start an investigation into an allegation made against an employee of the sheriff’s office.

“I requested assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) on a personnel matter,” Kirsch said in October. “I demand accountability & transparency in Kansas Peace Officers. As a private citizen, I would demand the same & would not trust any law enforcement agency to investigate itself. Thus, I requested KBI assistance in adherence to my ethical & professional obligations. This is an ongoing investigation & our policy is not to comment on specifics until the investigation is concluded.”

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, KSNT 27 News learned there is an update in the case after speaking with KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood over email. She said the case has been sent to a prosecutor for review and determination of charges. More information is expected to be released if any charges are filed or if an arrest is made.

