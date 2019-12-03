KBI issue Silver Alert for Salina man missing for a month

SALINA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is now searching statewide for a Salina man missing for a month.

The KBI issued a Silver Alert Monday night for 69-year-old Kenneth “Kenny” Reitcheck. The Salina Police Department reported Reitcheck has not been seen since Nov. 4.

Officers say Reitcheck is normally around the Salina area, but also has family in northwest Kansas near Colby. He is 5’9″, 175 pounds, has blue eyes, and gray hair. Salina police said he does not have a phone, car or identification with him.

Reitcheck has poor mental health and receives disability payments, according to Salina police. They report he has not tried to access that money since he went missing at the beginning of November.

Salina police ask people to contact the department at 785-826-7210 if they see Reitcheck or know where he could be.