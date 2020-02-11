KBI, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘suspicious death’ in house fire

VERMILLION, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple agencies are investigating a suspicious death after a Vermillion man was found dead in his home following an explosion.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the State Fire Marshal are all investigating.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. Jan. 24 at 301 5th St. When emergency crews extinguished the fire, they found homeowner Donald E. McLaughlin, 83, dead inside the home.

A KBI spokesperson said the Marshall County Sherif’s Office requested KBI’s help on Friday, Feb. 7 when circumstances surrounding McLaughin’s death appeared suspicious.

Officials said they don’t believe a threat exists to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.