TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation have released their initial findings from a police-involved shooting in Topeka that left one man dead.

Just before 9 a.m. on June 24 in the area of Southeast 4th and Southeast Holliday streets near the railyard, Topeka police officers responded to a report of a male subject wielding a knife and threatening people. Officer with the BNSF Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

In a release, a spokeswoman for the KBI wrote preliminary information shows officers arrived at the scene and tried to convince the man to put down the knife. As the negotiations were taking place, the man cut himself multiple times with the knife.

Officers used bean bag rounds and other less than lethal methods in an attempt to subdue the man. However, these efforts were unsuccessful. Around 10 a.m., the man charged a group of officers with the knife. Three members of TPD opened fire and shot him multiple times.

The officers secured the knife and rendered medical aid. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Investigators are working to positively identify him and make contact with his family.

The KBI is investigating the incident. When concluded, their findings will be delivered to the Shawnee County District Attorney for review.