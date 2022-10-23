SEATTLE, Wash. — In the second year of the club’s history, the Kansas City Current is going to the NWSL Championship.

In a 2-0 win over OL Reign in the semifinals, the Current scored in the first five minutes once again to take an early 1-0 lead in Seattle. Rookie Alex Loera scored the goal in the fourth minute.

In the 63rd minute, Kristen Hamilton got space on a run and scored the second goal of the game for the Current.

Goalkeeper AD Franch had another memorable performance with seven saves on 11 shots faced. She led a Current defense that had to make 37 clearances on the night.

The Current split matches with OL Reign during the season and end the season series with a 2-1 sweep.

The Current will now head to Washington D.C. to face Portland Thorns FC to win all the marbles in the NWSL.