SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas City man is in custody following multiple car chases with police around Shawnee County.

27 News reported on Wednesday, July 20 that four people were in custody in connection to a recent car chase that traveled through Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has now provided more details.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian C. Hill said 19-year-old Dominic Romano Gale Clark of Kansas City was taken into custody at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20 following two car chases with police officers that eventually ended in the stolen car crashing with three 17-year-old passengers inside.

Hill said on Wednesday dispatch received notice that the Kansas Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle. SNSO law enforcement officers assisted the Kansas Highway Patrol near 24 Highway and North Kansas Avenue until Clark led the police into neighborhoods, causing officers to terminate the pursuit.

A short time later on the same day, police located the stolen vehicle again near NW Goodyear Road and 24 Highway and attempted to stop Clark. He refused, initiating a second chase.

Hill says Clark left 24 Highway and proceeded northbound onto NW Goodyear Road. Clark then made a U-turn onto NW 25th Street and continued southbound towards 24 Highway.

Clark then continued eastbound on 24 Highway, then southbound on NW Topeka Boulevard, where finally at NW Studer Street, he struck a concrete curb and a Toyota RAV4 which caused the stolen vehicle to suffer a flat tire. This ended the pursuit near NW Paramore Street and Topeka Boulevard where Clark was taken into custody.

Clark was driving a black 2010 Ford Escape stolen out of Topeka with three 17-year-old passengers inside. He was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with:

felony flee and elude

three counts of aggravated endangering a child

possession of stolen property

reckless driving

possession of marijuana

possession of drug paraphernalia

speeding

operating a vehicle without a valid license

failure to maintain a single lane

Hill did not say whether or not the three 17-year-olds are still in custody. He said this incident is still under investigation.