KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an 83-year-old man who is in need of medication.

KCPD says Wesley Staley left the area of E. 66th and Locust Street around 8:30 a.m. in a red 2009 Hyundai Sonata.

He was last known to be on his way to Topeka, Kansas, according to police.

Staley was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt and green pants. He stands 6’3″ and weighs 220 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 right away.