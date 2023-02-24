TOPEKA (KSNT) — A local middle school got to meet a baseball legend Friday.

Kansas City Royals Hall of Famer, Frank White Jr., visited Dwight D. Eisenhower middle school to celebrate Black History Month.

White played 18 years with the Royals and is currently first base coach of the Kansas City Monarchs. However, before his baseball career, he was a union laborer, scraping mortar and sealing floors for the construction of modern-day Kauffman Stadium. Making him the only major leaguer to play in a stadium that he helped build.

White shared stories to the students of his past and playing career. With hopes of setting an example to the kids, to know they can achieve anything regardless of their backgrounds.

“Just let them know, you don’t have to be rich to be successful,” White said. “You just have to be someone who has a goal in mind, who wants to follow that dream. And sometimes, like I told the kids, sometimes you got to go by yourself.”

He also says that students believing in self-discipline and hard work will help lead to long-term success.

One of the most popular Royals’ players ever, Frank’s achievements led to him being inducted into the Royals Hall of Fame in 1995, his No. 20 has been retired and a bronze statue of Frank stands at Kauffman Stadium.

