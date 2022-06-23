OLATHE (KSNT) – Bring your furry best friend down to the KC Wine Co Vineyard and Winery this weekend and enjoy wine slushes and various activities.

Starting today, Thursday, June 23, at 5p.m. guests 21 and over and their pups are welcome to attend this weekend’s event, “Mutts and Merlots” at 13875 S. Gardner Rd. #1 in Olathe. You are welcome to bring your dog if it is leashed and well-behaved. The featured wine slush is a sour patch slush.

This event lasts until June 26 and has many different things to try. You can enjoy “The Melt” sandwich, wine, beer, cider, seltzers, trivia, yard games and much more.

Here is this weekend’s lineup for this event:

Thursday 5-9 pm

Food: The Melt

Entertainment: Chick Flick Trivia (6-9)

Happy Hour: $5 Pints and $3 Seltzers (5-7)

Friday 4-9 pm

Food: Da Poké Wagon and Papa Scotts

Entertainment: Adam Stuber (5-8)

Happy Hour: $5 Pints and $3 Seltzers (5-7)

Saturday 12-9 pm

Food: Bryce’s and Smoke ’n’ Seoul

Entertainment: Justin Stancil (2-5)

Pet BINGO

Sunday 12-6 pm