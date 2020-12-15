KCC orders utilities to continue payment plans, waive late fees during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An order from the Kansas Corporation Commission will require utilities to offer 12-month payment plans and waive late fees to avoid disconnection for residential and small businesses.

A report shows that the payment plans and the waiver of late fees appear to be working. Nearly 90% of customers are able to keep up with payment plans.

The report can be found on the Commission’s website at https://estar.kcc.ks.gov/estar/ViewFile.aspx/S202012090922136770.pdf?Id=4e5a01a7-71e7-4ba7-b4b0-875ef644b842.

The Commission acknowledged that some members of the public are advocating for an order reinstituting the suspension of utility disconnects. According to the KCC staff is developing a report and that report is due Jan. 8, 2021.

Today’s order can be viewed on the KCC’s website at https://estar.kcc.ks.gov/estar/ViewFile.aspx/20201215103827.pdf?Id=13d68adb-a6c3-41fa-8bae-b25ee2105a0f.