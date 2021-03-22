KCI Airport gets $2.4M natural gas bill from Texas-based provider after February winter storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — If your natural gas bill took a giant jump after February’s cold snap, you certainly weren’t the only one. Kansas City International Airport received a $2.4 million bill.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas posted on social media Monday saying the airport’s bill is usually about $80,000, but its latest bill for February skyrocketed.

“We weren’t born yesterday, so expect some further talks from here,” the mayor wrote on Twitter.

Lucas said KCI’s natural gas provider is Houston-based Symmetry Energy Solutions, which calls itself a “leading energy supplier” on its website and provides natural gas to more than 100,000 customers in over 30 states.

During the winter storm last month, much of Texas’ power grid collapsed. Additionally, there were massive failures in coal, oil, and natural gas. Many residents would have to go without electricity or heat for days on end.

Still, Lucas said he doesn’t want those energy struggles to affect KCI passengers.

“Kansas City certainly understands the energy industry challenges from this winter, primarily originating in the southwest,” Lucas said. “We do not believe, however, those costs should be disproportionately assessed to our MoKan flying public.”

The mayor said City Manager Brian Platt will be looking into it.