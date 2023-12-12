TOPEKA (KSNT) – The renovation project of the Docking Building in Topeka is reaching the final phase of the deconstruction process.

Kansas Department of Administration (KDA) Spokesperson Samir Arif said the Docking Building would be down to grade by Christmas. The project began in November, 2022 and is projected to be complete in April of 2025. The project will see the site reconstructed into a 3-story tall building, according to the KDA website.

Docking Building designs provided courtesy of the Kansas Department of Administration.

The Docking Building is situated in the center of the Capital City, one street over from the Kansas Statehouse. At 14 stories tall, the 65-year-old building was one of the state’s oldest workplaces.

Docking Building deconstruction project photos courtesy of the Kansas Department of Administration. Photos shared Nov. 13, 2023.

The new KDHE Lab being built at southwest Huntoon Street and southwest Topeka Boulevard, partially paid for with federal ARPA funds, will be the new Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) laboratory. The building will replace the current laboratory located at the Topeka Regional Airport.

Regarding the new KDHE Lab being built at 10th and Topeka Boulevard, Arif said the lab is already weather-tight. He said interior drywalls and fixtures are currently being installed.

KDHE Lab mockup provided courtesy of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

(Photo Courtesy/Colter Robinson)

The lab will be used to analyze water samples for the Kansas public water supply systems (PWS). The PWS is required to use services from Kansas-certified laboratories to analyze samples in line with the approved Environmental Protection Agency methods, according to the KDHE website.

On Sept. 20, KDA Deputy Secretary Frank Burnham said the project is on track to be completed by Nov. 2024.

