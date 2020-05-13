KDHE adds Maryland, removes 2 states from travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Tuesday it’s added one state and removed two other states from the travel quarantine list.

If you’ve traveled to Maryland on or after May 12, you need to quarantine for 14 days.

KDHE removed Colorado and Louisiana from the travel list.

You’ll also need to quarantine for 14 days if you’ve traveled to:

Maryland on or after May 12.

Massachusetts and Rhode Island on or after April 30.

Connecticut on or after April 6.

Illinois or New Jersey on or after March 23.

New York on or after March 15.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

International travel on or after March 15.

Others needing to continue quarantining: