TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) solid waste reduction initiative issued grants worth $333,037 to 14 cities, counties and organizations.

On Wednesday, the KDHE issued a press release with a list of recipients. The agency said the purpose of developing and operating recycling operations, reducing waste, waste minimization and solid waste management public education.

“These grants will help cover the costs of proper disposal of many materials including scrap tires and assist local efforts to promote litter and waste reduction,” Secretary Janet Stanek said. “KDHE applauds the creativity and innovation of our communities in reusing materials that help protect the health and environment of all Kansans.”

The KDHE and Bureau of Waste Management (BWM) administer various grants for the reduction of hazardous waste. Private entities must be identified by local government as providing needed services, solid waste and waste tire products, according to the KDHE Waste Reduction, Public Education & Grants website.

The Waste Tire grant window was open from Nov. 15 2021 to Jan 15, 2022. In FY 2022, 28 organizations, schools, counties and cities were granted $436,172 in total. For a full list of Waste Tire grantees, click here.

Grant funds are collected from revenue generated through the solid waste tonnage fee. In Kansas, every ton of solid waste disposed of comes with a $1 fee, according to the KDHE.

Grants were awarded to:

Kansas Trophy Outfitters, Osage – $62,700.00

City of Abilene, Dickinson – $46,516.00

Washington County Environmental Sciences, Washington – $33,262.50

City of Lyndon, Osage – $32,174.21

Lakemary Center, Miami – $27,172.00

Sunflower Diversified Services Inc., Barton – $23,254.72

Rawlins County Recycling, Rawlins – $20,355.75

Missouri Organic Recycling, Kansas City – $16,852.50

Sheridan County, Sheridan – $15,738.75

Twin Valley Developmental Services Inc., Washington – $15,622.73

Gove County Landfill, Gove – $14,031.00

Nemaha County, Nemaha – $12,003.00

City of Leavenworth, Leavenworth – $7,500.00

Lake Region Solid Waste Authority, Miami – $5,854.40

If your city, county or organization would like to apply for Waste Reduction Grants click here. If you have questions call 785-296-1540 or 800-282-9790.