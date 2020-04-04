KDHE explains why they don’t keep track of recovered coronavirus patients

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment keeps track of the number of positive coronavirus cases and deaths in the state.

A spokeswoman for the state’s health department, Kristi Zears, told KSNT News that she hopes to be able to provide the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus in the state, but right now they can’t. She says that responsibility falls on the local health departments.

“At this time, local health departments are extremely busy and we don’t feel we could ask them to do this. We will continue to assess, and I’ll let you know if anything changes.”

KSNT News found that two local health departments in our area had that information, Riley County and Shawnee County. As of this article, Riley County has 0 people recovered and Shawnee County has 3.

Dr. Pezzino, the county health officer for Shawnee County said if a person is hospitalized but appears to be improving, they will be retested, but if no tests are available, they will follow the C.D.C.’s guidelines.

“If there is no testing, the person will have to be fever-free for at least 72 hours, so three or four days without fever, at least seven days after the onset of symptoms and all the symptoms are improved,” said Pezzino.

