KDHE issues stream advisory for Whetstone Creek near KTA Topeka Service Area

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a stream advisory Tuesday for Whetstone Creek, north of I-70 near the Kansas Turnpike Authority Topeka Service Area.

KDHE said citizens complained about wastewater discharge from the KTA Topeka Service Area. KDHE found out the discharge contained, “excessive total suspended solids with the possibility of elevated bacteria.”

If you live near or frequently visit the Whetstone Creek, KDHE warns you to not enter the creek and not to allow kids or animals to enter.

KDHE said it’s getting samples from the creek and KTA is working to address the discharge.