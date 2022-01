FILE – A man is swabbed for COVID-19 at a walk-up testing site at Farragut Square on Dec. 23, 2021, just blocks from the White House in Washington. The explosive increase in U.S. coronavirus case counts is raising alarm, but some experts believe the focus should instead be on COVID-19 hospital admissions. And those aren’t climbing as fast. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File )

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dangerously low temperatures and wind chills have closed two COVID-19 testing locations in Topeka today, however KDHE has opened an additional testing site in the breezeway of the Curtis State Office Building.

The Curtis State Office Building is located at 1000 SW Jackson St. This is a drive-up location only. The hours for this site will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The drive-through testing locations at Hummer Sports Park and Walmart on S.E. California are closed because of the weather.