KDHE Secretary says coronavirus shot reporting numbers are ‘way low’ and ‘drives him crazy’

Dr. Lee Norman, the head of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, answers questions from reporters during a news conference about the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Norman says the state’s hospitals will be stressed this fall and winter because of the pandemic and the state’s annual flu season. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The state’s top health official says he is not happy with the lack of coronavirus vaccine reporting.

Kansas has received 413,000 vaccines, but state data shows only 55% of those have gone into people’s arms.

The Department of Health and Environment secretary, Lee Norman says those numbers “are way low” and the data reporting problems are “drives him crazy. “

On Monday, lawmakers asked Norman where the accountability is.

“The important thing is getting the vaccine out, but if we aren’t reporting, we don’t know, and we do want to know, we want to know that every vaccine is accounted for and that they’re actually getting to the people that they’re supposed to get to, so that’s a big issue,” said Olathe Representative Charlotte Esau.

Dr. Norman assured them that the numbers aren’t as bad as they seem. He said the issues are that multiple reporting systems aren’t communicating with each other. Officials are also trying to pull electronic health records in a different way.

Dr. Norman says it’s clear that the state is doing better than what’s being shown because large distribution sites like a hospital are behind in reporting by as many as 4,000 doses.

“I talk to these executives, chief nurses, and the infection protection people and whatnot, they say we do not have one dose of vaccine, and I’ll say okay, then why does it say you are 1,800 doses behind, they’ll say gosh we thought we entered it in,” said Norman.

The secretary said there is a team at KDHE is working on this and he is talking to groups that are behind to improve reporting. He said the data could reflect more accurate numbers in a week.