TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will hold public meetings about the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR).

The EPA’s LCRR establishes amounts of lead or copper that require action from public water systems. Violations may cause water quality parameter monitoring, corrosion control treatment, public education and lead service line replacements, according to the KDHE website.

The rule requires public water supply systems to keep an inventory of materials which will need to be submitted to the KDHE by Oct. 16, 2024, according to a press release from the KDHE. KDHE staff will address questions on the health risks of lead exposure from drinking water, development of lead service line inventories and technical assistance for public water supply systems.

Meetings will be held at: