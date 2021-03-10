KDHE will follow CDC recommendations for those who have been vaccinated

A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is issuing guidance for those who have been vaccinated.

Kansans who have received and completed their vaccinations can gather in small groups without masks or social distancing after two weeks of being fully vaccinated.

Unvaccinated people can gather with vaccinated individuals can gather, as long as the unvaccinated people are from the same household and at low risk of developing severe COVID-19.

Public measures will continue to apply to everyone, including those who are vaccinated.