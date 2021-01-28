KDOL anticipates tax issues for those claiming unemployment fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor announced a new call line for tax-related issues for those who have claimed unemployment this past year.

Brian Graybeal could be one of the Kansans impacted by this, but he hasn’t actually claimed unemployment, even though he needs it. Graybeal has tried to request it for the last four and a half months but found out he was a victim of unemployment fraud. Until the fraud is cleared up, he can’t collect his claims and will continue to find part-time work as a truck driver, traveling 50 miles every day from Lebo to Topeka looking for work.

“He said well you work at Subway and I said no, I’ve never worked at Subway. I’ve managed restaurants before, but it’s not Subway,” Graybeal said.

He was then asked for the email associated with his account, but he’s never made an account with the Kansas Department of Labor in his life.

“The bills don’t stop coming in, your kids don’t just stop getting hungry,” Graybeal said. “Four months is way too long to have anybody be unemployed during the times we’re having right now.”

KDOL made announcements Thursday in regards to taxes for those who are in a similar situation to Graybeal, who hasn’t received a single unemployment payment. The department saying it expects to send out a record number of 1099-G tax forms.

Graybeal may still receive a 1099-G for unemployment claims he did not make. The department says “claimants who establish they are identity theft victims are not liable to pay taxes on income they did not receive from fraudulent unemployment claims.”

Additionally, KDOL will not be able to withhold taxes from benefits without your permission. The state saying in part:

“If claimants did not withhold taxes, they may receive a higher than expected tax notice in 2020.”

To talk to someone about your 1099-G, call 785-575-1461.