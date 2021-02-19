KDOL Begins Paying Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Today

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor Friday announced that Phase 1 of the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program extension has begun paying out to approximately 4,800 claimants.

Meanwhile, approximately 370 Phase Two and Three claimants will begin receiving payments beginning the week of March 1.

KDOL was recently required to write new code and update its mainframe technology.

KDOL and the Kelly administration had urged congress to pass legislation in the fall of 2020 to avoid the pause, but former President Donald Trump did no sign the package until December 27.

PEUC is a temporary federal extension of Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits established under the CARES Act that provided 13 additional weeks of benefits to claimants who exhausted their regular UI benefits.

Important information for PEUC claimants:

For all claimants eligible for PEUC payment, please continue to file for weekly claims at

www.GetKansasBenefits.gov.

Without further federal action, the PEUC program will expire on March 14, 2021, meaning the last payable week for PEUC is the week ending March 13, 2021. If you receive a PEUC payment for the week ending March 13, 2021 and have remaining entitlement on your claim, you may be eligible to participate in a phaseout period and may continue to collect PEUC through week ending April 10, 2021.

Claimants who establish PEUC eligibility with respect to weeks of unemployment beginning on or after Dec. 27, 2020 are potentially eligible for 24 weeks of PEUC benefits.

Any claimant who established eligibility for PEUC before Dec. 27, 2020 (including those who have

exhausted PEUC and current PEUC recipients), and who continue to meet all eligibility requirements, will have 11 weeks of benefits added to their PEUC accounts (i.e. the difference between the new amount of 24 weeks and the previously-established amount of 13 weeks). The additional amounts of PEUC are only payable for weeks of unemployment beginning on or after Dec. 27, 2020.

Claimants currently receiving benefits under the PEUC program should continue to file weekly claims if they remain unemployed. Claimants who are unemployed after Dec. 27, 2020 with a previous PEUC claim, but are no longer filing for benefits under any UI benefit program, may reopen their PEUC claims. Claimants currently filing a claim under the PUA program who previously exhausted PEUC, and who continue to be unemployed, will need to reopen their PEUC claim because of the additional PEUC benefits available. Claimants may only collect PUA if they have exhausted all entitlement to PEUC.