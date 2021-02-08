KDOL gives update on federal unemployment benefits, PUA program

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor announced Monday that the extension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, program is now available.

To claim additional weeks, KDOL says claimants should log into their unemployment benefits claim portal to claim extra weeks.

Under the Continued Assistance Act, the PUA program expires on March 14, 2021. This means that the last payable week for PUA is the week ending March 13, 2021.

However, if you receive a PUA payment for the week ending March 13, 2021, and have remaining entitlement on your claim, you may be eligible to participate in a phase-out period and you may continue to collect PUA through the week ending April 10, 2021.

For details on qualification, and how to apply, view the full release below.