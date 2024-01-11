TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) released a report highlighting the Employment Standards Unit’s activity in 2023.

The KDOL Employment Standards Unit works to uphold fair labor practices. KDOL highlighted the following activity from the unit in the 2023 Employment Standards Results:

More than $1 million was collected and returned to Kansan employees

The agency received 823 new claims

Violations included unpaid wages, improper deductions and other infractions

“We are proud to report a successful year in our efforts to uphold employment standards and protect the rights of workers in Kansas,” Employment Standards Unit Supervisor Tim Triggs said. “These results demonstrate our commitment to fair labor practices and the well-being of employees across various industries. We will continue to work diligently to ensure that workers are treated fairly and that employers adhere to the highest standards.”

If you are the victim of unfair labor practices you can complete a 'Claim for Wages' form on the KDOL website by clicking here.